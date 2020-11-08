MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES (NASDAQ:NERV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Minerva Neurosciences has generated ($1.85) earnings per share over the last year. Minerva Neurosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences’ stock was trading at $6.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NERV shares have decreased by 45.8% and is now trading at $3.45.

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL (NYSE:SLF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Sun Life Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial’s stock was trading at $36.91 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SLF stock has increased by 17.0% and is now trading at $43.19.

GREEN PLAINS (NASDAQ:GPRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.48. The firm earned $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650 million. Green Plains has generated ($3.71) earnings per share over the last year. Green Plains has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GREEN PLAINS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains’ stock was trading at $5.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GPRE stock has increased by 147.5% and is now trading at $14.58.

DISCOVERY (NASDAQ:DISCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business earned $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9.

HOW HAS DISCOVERY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery’s stock was trading at $30.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DISCB stock has increased by 3.9% and is now trading at $31.34.