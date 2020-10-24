OLD NATIONAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:ONB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp last released its earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. Its revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Old National Bancorp has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Old National Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OLD NATIONAL BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp’s stock was trading at $13.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ONB shares have increased by 6.4% and is now trading at $14.73.

XILINX (NASDAQ:XLNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx last issued its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.6. Xilinx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS XILINX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx’s stock was trading at $73.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, XLNX stock has increased by 58.6% and is now trading at $116.82.

VERISIGN (NASDAQ:VRSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign last announced its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The company earned $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has generated $5.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. VeriSign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VERISIGN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign’s stock was trading at $178.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VRSN stock has increased by 12.8% and is now trading at $200.80.

ENTERPRISE BANCORP (NASDAQ:EBTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $36.54 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Enterprise Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENTERPRISE BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp’s stock was trading at $25.14 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EBTC shares have decreased by 5.6% and is now trading at $23.74.