SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year. SI-BONE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SI-BONE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE’s stock was trading at $15.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SIBN stock has increased by 39.8% and is now trading at $21.42.

GANNETT MEDIA (NYSE:GCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett Media has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year. Gannett Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GANNETT MEDIA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media’s stock was trading at $3.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GCI stock has decreased by 59.7% and is now trading at $1.41.

ASTEC INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:ASTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries last released its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.99 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astec Industries has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.0. Astec Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ASTEC INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries’ stock was trading at $31.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ASTE stock has increased by 59.3% and is now trading at $49.91.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB (NYSE:BMY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb has generated $4.69 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stock was trading at $108.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BMY stock has decreased by 41.1% and is now trading at $63.75.