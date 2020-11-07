SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:SIMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology last announced its earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Its revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Silicon Motion Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology’s stock was trading at $36.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SIMO shares have decreased by 0.8% and is now trading at $36.49.

UFP TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:UFPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies last issued its earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. UFP Technologies has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. UFP Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UFP TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies’ stock was trading at $43.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UFPT stock has decreased by 1.7% and is now trading at $43.12.

KRONOS WORLDWIDE (NYSE:KRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company earned $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.28 million. Its revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kronos Worldwide has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Kronos Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KRONOS WORLDWIDE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide’s stock was trading at $7.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KRO stock has increased by 75.8% and is now trading at $13.85.

NCS MULTISTAGE (NASDAQ:NCSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage last announced its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. NCS Multistage has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. NCS Multistage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NCS MULTISTAGE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage’s stock was trading at $1.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NCSM stock has decreased by 31.0% and is now trading at $0.7659.