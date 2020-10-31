SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANC. OF VIRGINIA (NASDAQ:SONA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANC. OF VIRGINIA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s stock was trading at $11.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SONA shares have decreased by 16.6% and is now trading at $9.66.

UNUM GROUP (NYSE:UNM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Unum Group has generated $5.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.8. Unum Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNUM GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group’s stock was trading at $17.48 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UNM stock has increased by 1.0% and is now trading at $17.66.

AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION (NASDAQ:AUBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Auburn National Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation’s stock was trading at $46.83 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AUBN shares have decreased by 20.6% and is now trading at $37.16.

SERVICE CO. INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:SCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Service Co. International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SERVICE CO. INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International’s stock was trading at $47.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SCI stock has decreased by 1.6% and is now trading at $46.31.