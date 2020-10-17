TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR last posted its earnings results on August 17th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $14.80 million during the quarter. TSR has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. TSR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TSR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR’s stock was trading at $3.30 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TSRI stock has increased by 59.4% and is now trading at $5.26.

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE (NASDAQ:WBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 15th, 2020. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance has generated $5.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.6. Walgreens Boots Alliance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance’s stock was trading at $46.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WBA stock has decreased by 18.8% and is now trading at $37.41.

UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:UBFO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 15th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $8.79 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. United Security Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares’ stock was trading at $7.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UBFO stock has decreased by 20.9% and is now trading at $5.89.

REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY last issued its earnings data on July 17th, 2020. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9.

HOW HAS REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. KY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s stock was trading at $35.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RBCAA stock has decreased by 7.5% and is now trading at $32.84.