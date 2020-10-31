TEXAS ROADHOUSE (NASDAQ:TXRH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse has generated $2.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.6. Texas Roadhouse has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TEXAS ROADHOUSE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse’s stock was trading at $42.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TXRH stock has increased by 66.5% and is now trading at $70.03.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:VNDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $10.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VNDA shares have increased by 0.8% and is now trading at $10.69.

YUM! BRANDS (NYSE:YUM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Yum! Brands has generated $3.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. Yum! Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS YUM! BRANDS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands’ stock was trading at $80.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, YUM stock has increased by 15.3% and is now trading at $93.33.

EXPONENT (NASDAQ:EXPO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business earned $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exponent has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.8. Exponent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EXPONENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent’s stock was trading at $75.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EXPO stock has decreased by 8.4% and is now trading at $69.59.

