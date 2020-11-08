AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST (NYSE:COLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm earned $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.2. Americold Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust’s stock was trading at $29.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, COLD shares have increased by 24.7% and is now trading at $37.33.

ACI WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:ACIW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide last issued its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business earned $316 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. ACI Worldwide has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.9. ACI Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACI WORLDWIDE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide’s stock was trading at $26.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ACIW shares have increased by 26.5% and is now trading at $33.08.

PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE (NYSE:PBH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business earned $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has generated $2.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s stock was trading at $35.91 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PBH shares have decreased by 8.0% and is now trading at $33.05.

VERICEL (NASDAQ:VCEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business earned $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Its revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vericel has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year. Vericel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VERICEL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel’s stock was trading at $12.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VCEL shares have increased by 86.1% and is now trading at $22.48.