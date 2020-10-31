ENEL AMÉRICAS (NYSE:ENIA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Enel Américas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENEL AMÉRICAS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas’ stock was trading at $7.86 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ENIA shares have decreased by 17.3% and is now trading at $6.50.

DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS (NYSE:DSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DSS)

Document Security Systems last issued its earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. Document Security Systems has generated ($3.30) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW WERE DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS’ EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSE:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August, 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%.

SHUTTERSTOCK (NYSE:SSTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The company earned $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Its revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Shutterstock has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.9. Shutterstock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SHUTTERSTOCK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock’s stock was trading at $32.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SSTK shares have increased by 100.7% and is now trading at $65.45.

MASTERCARD (NYSE:MA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Mastercard has generated $7.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.9. Mastercard has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MASTERCARD’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard’s stock was trading at $269.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MA shares have increased by 7.0% and is now trading at $288.64.