ENDEAVOUR SILVER (NYSE:EXK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company earned $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver has generated ($0.33) earnings per share over the last year. Endeavour Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENDEAVOUR SILVER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver’s stock was trading at $1.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EXK stock has increased by 190.9% and is now trading at $4.16.

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ANIP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals has generated $4.46 earnings per share over the last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANI PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $38.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ANIP stock has decreased by 38.1% and is now trading at $23.69.

PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PRTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.93) earnings per share over the last year. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $3.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PRTK shares have increased by 44.2% and is now trading at $5.61.

ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT (NYSE:EARN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stock was trading at $9.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EARN shares have increased by 13.9% and is now trading at $11.05.