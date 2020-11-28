KORN FERRY (NYSE:KFY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry last issued its earnings data on November 22nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.8. Korn Ferry has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KORN FERRY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry’s stock was trading at $27.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KFY shares have increased by 50.4% and is now trading at $41.78.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:DELL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies last announced its earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies has generated $5.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Dell Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DELL TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies’ stock was trading at $36.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DELL shares have increased by 89.0% and is now trading at $69.82.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD last released its earnings data on August 26th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company earned $74.08 million during the quarter. QAD has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,703.7. QAD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QAD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD’s stock was trading at $27.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, QADB shares have increased by 34.5% and is now trading at $37.00.

RELAY THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RLAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $2.66. Relay Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF RELAY THERAPEUTICS? (NASDAQ:RLAY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Relay Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

View analyst ratings for Relay Therapeutics.