KEMPER (NYSE:KMPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kemper has generated $6.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Kemper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KEMPER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper’s stock was trading at $68.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KMPR stock has decreased by 6.6% and is now trading at $64.19.

ARCUS BIOSCIENCES (NYSE:RCUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. Arcus Biosciences has generated ($1.93) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ARCUS BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences’ stock was trading at $16.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RCUS stock has increased by 23.3% and is now trading at $20.92.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP (NYSE:WTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1.

HOW HAS WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group’s stock was trading at $912.67 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WTM shares have increased by 2.4% and is now trading at $934.76.

LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR HOLDINGS INC SERIES A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR HOLDINGS INC SERIES A’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s stock was trading at $2.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LTRPA shares have decreased by 12.8% and is now trading at $2.04.