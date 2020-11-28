ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ONE)

HOW HAS ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group’s stock was trading at $5.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ONE stock has decreased by 30.9% and is now trading at $3.80.

BURLINGTON STORES (NYSE:BURL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores has generated $7.41 earnings per share over the last year. Burlington Stores has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BURLINGTON STORES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores’ stock was trading at $195.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BURL shares have increased by 13.4% and is now trading at $221.58.

CHICO’S FAS (NYSE:CHS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS last issued its earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Chico’s FAS has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year. Chico’s FAS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHICO’S FAS’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS’s stock was trading at $2.56 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CHS stock has decreased by 36.7% and is now trading at $1.62.

TUSCAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:THCB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TUSCAN? (NASDAQ:THCB)

