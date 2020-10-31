OVINTIV (NYSE:OVV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $726 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv has generated $3.29 earnings per share over the last year. Ovintiv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OVINTIV’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv’s stock was trading at $2.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OVV shares have increased by 217.2% and is now trading at $9.20.

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP (NASDAQ:FDBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIDELITY D & D BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s stock was trading at $48.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FDBC stock has decreased by 1.7% and is now trading at $47.66.

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP (NASDAQ:ACGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Arch Capital Group has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Arch Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARCH CAPITAL GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group’s stock was trading at $35.88 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ACGL stock has decreased by 15.8% and is now trading at $30.21.

LIVANOVA (NASDAQ:LIVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova last released its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year. LivaNova has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIVANOVA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova’s stock was trading at $62.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LIVN stock has decreased by 19.6% and is now trading at $50.34.

