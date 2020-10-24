PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (NYSE:PZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Pzena Investment Management last released its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Pzena Investment Management has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. Pzena Investment Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19?

Pzena Investment Management’s stock was trading at $5.68 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PZN shares have decreased by 0.9% and is now trading at $5.63.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION

NVE last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. NVE has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. NVE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NVE'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19?

NVE’s stock was trading at $56.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NVEC stock has decreased by 14.6% and is now trading at $47.90.

LINDSAY (NYSE:LNN) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Lindsay last posted its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. The firm earned $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Its revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lindsay has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.8. Lindsay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LINDSAY'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

Lindsay’s stock was trading at $88.57 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LNN shares have increased by 26.8% and is now trading at $112.35.

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:SBSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Southside Bancshares last announced its earnings results on October 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Southside Bancshares has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7.

HOW HAS SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES' STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

Southside Bancshares’ stock was trading at $27.82 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SBSI shares have decreased by 1.7% and is now trading at $27.35.