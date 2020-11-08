REGENCY CENTERS (NYSE:REG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Regency Centers has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2.

HOW HAS REGENCY CENTERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers’ stock was trading at $55.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, REG stock has decreased by 38.5% and is now trading at $34.05.

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD (NYSE:CWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Its revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cushman & Wakefield has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cushman & Wakefield has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield’s stock was trading at $14.67 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CWK shares have decreased by 14.4% and is now trading at $12.56.

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:LGF.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.91 million. Lions Gate Entertainment has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year. Lions Gate Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment’s stock was trading at $5.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LGF.A shares have increased by 25.0% and is now trading at $7.04.

TUCOWS (NASDAQ:TCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $82.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. Tucows has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.9. Tucows has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TUCOWS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows’ stock was trading at $46.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TCX stock has increased by 53.3% and is now trading at $71.8750.