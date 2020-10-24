REGIONS FINANCIAL (NYSE:RF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Regions Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Its revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Regions Financial has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Regions Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REGIONS FINANCIAL'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

Regions Financial’s stock was trading at $10.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RF shares have increased by 28.9% and is now trading at $13.78.

STEPAN (NYSE:SCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Stepan last released its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan has generated $5.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Stepan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STEPAN'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

Stepan’s stock was trading at $76.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SCL shares have increased by 54.4% and is now trading at $118.27.

CORELOGIC (NYSE:CLGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Corelogic last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The business earned $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. Its revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Corelogic has generated $2.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.9. Corelogic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CORELOGIC'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

Corelogic’s stock was trading at $45.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CLGX stock has increased by 50.3% and is now trading at $68.52.

AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:AMRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION

American River Bankshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. American River Bankshares has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. American River Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES' STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19?

American River Bankshares’ stock was trading at $11.4250 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AMRB stock has decreased by 5.9% and is now trading at $10.75.