ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year. ADTRAN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ADTRAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN’s stock was trading at $6.84 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ADTN shares have increased by 88.3% and is now trading at $12.88.

STEEL PARTNERS (NYSE:SPLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $295.44 million during the quarter. Steel Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Steel Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STEEL PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners’ stock was trading at $9.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SPLP shares have decreased by 38.9% and is now trading at $6.05.

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES (NYSE:GOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ stock was trading at $6.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GOL stock has decreased by 5.4% and is now trading at $6.33.

DOMINION ENERGY (NYSE:D) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.4.

HOW HAS DOMINION ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy’s stock was trading at $78.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, D shares have increased by 5.3% and is now trading at $83.14.