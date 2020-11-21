APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:AGTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. Applied Genetic Technologies has generated ($2.17) earnings per share over the last year. Applied Genetic Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies’ stock was trading at $5.15 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, AGTC shares have decreased by 22.5% and is now trading at $3.99.

NANOVIBRONIX (NASDAQ:NAOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NAOV)

NanoVibronix last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year. NanoVibronix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NANOVIBRONIX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:NAOV)

NanoVibronix’s stock was trading at $0.5591 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, NAOV shares have increased by 8.2% and is now trading at $0.6050.

CHECK-CAP (NASDAQ:CHEK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap last issued its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Check-Cap has generated ($1.73) earnings per share over the last year. Check-Cap has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHECK-CAP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap’s stock was trading at $0.28 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CHEK shares have increased by 26.7% and is now trading at $0.3548.

GORES METROPOULOS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GMHI)

HOW HAS GORES METROPOULOS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Gores Metropoulos’ stock was trading at $10.15 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GMHI shares have increased by 25.6% and is now trading at $12.75.