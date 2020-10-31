BANK OF MARIN BANCORP (NASDAQ:BMRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Bank of Marin Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANK OF MARIN BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp’s stock was trading at $32.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BMRC stock has decreased by 8.1% and is now trading at $30.14.

INVESCO (NYSE:IVZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Invesco has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Invesco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INVESCO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco’s stock was trading at $11.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IVZ stock has increased by 17.5% and is now trading at $13.11.

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:SPFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. South Plains Financial has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. South Plains Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial’s stock was trading at $17.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SPFI stock has decreased by 15.0% and is now trading at $14.65.

HESS (NYSE:HES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HES)

Hess last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.22. Hess has generated ($0.95) earnings per share over the last year. Hess has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HESS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HES)

Hess’ stock was trading at $36.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HES stock has increased by 1.4% and is now trading at $37.22.