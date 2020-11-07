ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP (NASDAQ:ECPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group last released its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm earned $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Its revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Encore Capital Group has generated $5.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. Encore Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group’s stock was trading at $35.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ECPG stock has decreased by 7.3% and is now trading at $32.72.

THE MARCUS (NYSE:MCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus last issued its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. The Marcus has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year. The Marcus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE MARCUS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus’ stock was trading at $18.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MCS shares have decreased by 57.3% and is now trading at $7.99.

VICTORY CAPITAL (NASDAQ:VCTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital last announced its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Victory Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VICTORY CAPITAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital’s stock was trading at $15.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VCTR shares have increased by 29.1% and is now trading at $19.62.

ION GEOPHYSICAL (NYSE:IO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.60. ION Geophysical has generated ($2.40) earnings per share over the last year. ION Geophysical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ION GEOPHYSICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical’s stock was trading at $1.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IO shares have decreased by 9.6% and is now trading at $1.50.