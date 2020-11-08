EVOKE PHARMA (NASDAQ:EVOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evoke Pharma has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS EVOKE PHARMA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma’s stock was trading at $1.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EVOK shares have increased by 232.4% and is now trading at $3.69.

FARMER BROS. (NASDAQ:FARM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. Farmer Bros. has generated ($1.26) earnings per share over the last year. Farmer Bros. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FARMER BROS.’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros.’s stock was trading at $9.88 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FARM stock has decreased by 62.3% and is now trading at $3.72.

VAALCO ENERGY (NYSE:EGY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS VAALCO ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy’s stock was trading at $1.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EGY shares have decreased by 36.7% and is now trading at $0.9501.

IT TECH PACKAGING (NYSE:ITP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging last posted its earnings data on August 11th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $26.36 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. IT Tech Packaging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IT TECH PACKAGING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging’s stock was trading at $0.73 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ITP shares have decreased by 11.0% and is now trading at $0.65.