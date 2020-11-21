FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FREQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year. Frequency Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $21.11 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, FREQ shares have increased by 24.1% and is now trading at $26.20.

NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:NTWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies last announced its earnings data on September 28th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.1. NetSol Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies’ stock was trading at $2.36 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, NTWK shares have increased by 22.5% and is now trading at $2.89.

TARGET (NYSE:TGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGT)

Target last posted its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target has generated $6.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Target has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TARGET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:TGT)

Target’s stock was trading at $154.39 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, TGT shares have increased by 11.6% and is now trading at $172.31.

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:MAXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.67. Maxeon Solar Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Maxeon Solar Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies’ stock was trading at $16.60 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, MAXN stock has increased by 8.6% and is now trading at $18.03.