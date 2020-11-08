FORMULA ONE GROUP (NASDAQ:FWONK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group last issued its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Formula One Group has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS FORMULA ONE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group’s stock was trading at $28.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FWONK shares have increased by 38.1% and is now trading at $39.50.

TARGA RESOURCES (NYSE:TRGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year. Targa Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TARGA RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources’ stock was trading at $14.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TRGP stock has increased by 17.3% and is now trading at $16.95.

AMARIN (NASDAQ:AMRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin last announced its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business earned $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.63 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amarin has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year. Amarin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMARIN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin’s stock was trading at $12.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AMRN stock has decreased by 65.9% and is now trading at $4.28.

US ECOLOGY (NASDAQ:ECOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. Its revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. US Ecology has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year. US Ecology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS US ECOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology’s stock was trading at $33.91 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ECOL stock has decreased by 2.2% and is now trading at $33.15.