INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP (NASDAQ:IBTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group last released its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group has generated $5.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Independent Bank Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group’s stock was trading at $32.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IBTX stock has increased by 59.3% and is now trading at $51.58.

CORNING (NYSE:GLW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GLW)

Corning last issued its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm earned $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.7. Corning has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CORNING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GLW)

Corning’s stock was trading at $23.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GLW shares have increased by 38.1% and is now trading at $31.97.

FIRST BUSEY (NASDAQ:BUSE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. First Busey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST BUSEY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey’s stock was trading at $18.09 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BUSE stock has decreased by 0.6% and is now trading at $17.99.

PINTEREST (NYSE:PINS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest has generated ($3.24) earnings per share over the last year. Pinterest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PINTEREST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest’s stock was trading at $15.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PINS shares have increased by 281.6% and is now trading at $58.95.