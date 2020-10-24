NAVIENT (NASDAQ:NAVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Navient last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $321 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. Its revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Navient has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.8. Navient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NAVIENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Navient’s stock was trading at $9.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NAVI shares have decreased by 1.0% and is now trading at $9.3950.

COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP (NASDAQ:CTBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp has generated $3.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Community Trust Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp’s stock was trading at $33.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CTBI stock has decreased by 3.2% and is now trading at $32.68.

SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL (NYSE:SHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical last announced its earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s stock was trading at $26.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SHI stock has decreased by 26.0% and is now trading at $19.77.

UNITED BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:UBSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares last posted its earnings data on October 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4.

HOW HAS UNITED BANKSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares’ stock was trading at $23.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UBSI shares have increased by 13.0% and is now trading at $26.07.