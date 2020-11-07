QUOTIENT (NASDAQ:QTNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.17. Quotient has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year. Quotient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUOTIENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient’s stock was trading at $4.64 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, QTNT stock has increased by 11.9% and is now trading at $5.19.

KOPIN (NASDAQ:KOPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. Kopin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KOPIN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin’s stock was trading at $0.2651 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KOPN stock has increased by 443.2% and is now trading at $1.44.

RATTLER MIDSTREAM (NASDAQ:RTLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Rattler Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RATTLER MIDSTREAM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream’s stock was trading at $5.68 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RTLR stock has increased by 15.8% and is now trading at $6.58.

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:REGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by $1.16. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has generated $21.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8.

HOW HAS REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $464.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, REGN stock has increased by 26.7% and is now trading at $588.81.