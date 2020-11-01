RENT-A-CENTER (NASDAQ:RCII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center last posted its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Rent-A-Center has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RENT-A-CENTER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center’s stock was trading at $17.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RCII stock has increased by 72.9% and is now trading at $30.90.

VISTA GOLD (NYSE:VGZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Vista Gold has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF VISTA GOLD? (NYSE:VGZ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vista Gold in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP (NASDAQ:DNKN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin’ Brands Group last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dunkin’ Brands Group has generated $3.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.1. Dunkin’ Brands Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin’ Brands Group’s stock was trading at $64.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DNKN stock has increased by 55.2% and is now trading at $99.71.

MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:MTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies last released its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm earned $388 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. Its revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Minerals Technologies has generated $4.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Minerals Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies’ stock was trading at $35.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MTX shares have increased by 52.8% and is now trading at $54.69.

