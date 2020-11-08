ADT (NYSE:ADT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ADT)

ADT last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The company earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Its revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. ADT has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. ADT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ADT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ADT)

ADT’s stock was trading at $4.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ADT shares have increased by 51.8% and is now trading at $7.21.

LAUREATE EDUCATION (NASDAQ:LAUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $3.90. The firm earned $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. Laureate Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LAUREATE EDUCATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education’s stock was trading at $16.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LAUR stock has decreased by 15.3% and is now trading at $14.03.

YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA (NYSE:YPF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.74. The company earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima’s stock was trading at $5.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, YPF stock has decreased by 31.1% and is now trading at $3.73.

PAE (NYSE:PAE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAE)

PAE last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. PAE has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF PAE? (NYSE:PAE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PAE in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

