AMPCO-PITTSBURGH (NYSE:AP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0.

HOW HAS AMPCO-PITTSBURGH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh’s stock was trading at $2.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AP shares have increased by 67.8% and is now trading at $3.96.

VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VTGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VistaGen Therapeutics has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $0.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VTGN stock has increased by 35.0% and is now trading at $0.6750.

SPRING BANK PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SBPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SPRING BANK PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $1.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SBPH stock has increased by 2.6% and is now trading at $1.19.

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:MGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International last posted its earnings results on November 6th, 2020. The reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.67. The firm earned $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has generated $6.05 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MAGNA INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International’s stock was trading at $40.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MGA stock has increased by 41.3% and is now trading at $57.42.