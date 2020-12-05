AUTOHOME (NYSE:ATHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome last released its earnings results on November 29th, 2020. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $6.44. The business earned $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Autohome has generated $4.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Autohome has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AUTOHOME’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome’s stock was trading at $71.54 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ATHM shares have increased by 34.5% and is now trading at $96.23.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BOX)

BOX last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 30th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year. BOX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BOX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BOX)

BOX’s stock was trading at $12.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BOX stock has increased by 38.4% and is now trading at $16.93.

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (NYSE:TD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has generated $5.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stock was trading at $42.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TD shares have increased by 31.7% and is now trading at $55.47.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IDT)

IDT last issued its earnings results on October 1st, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter. IDT has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. IDT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IDT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:IDT)

IDT’s stock was trading at $5.65 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IDT stock has increased by 147.4% and is now trading at $13.98.