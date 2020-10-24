CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY (NYSE:CP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Canadian Pacific Railway last announced its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Pacific Railway has generated $12.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Canadian Pacific Railway has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock was trading at $217.30 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CP shares have increased by 44.8% and is now trading at $314.70.

MERITAGE HOMES (NYSE:MTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes last posted its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes has generated $6.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Meritage Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MERITAGE HOMES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes’ stock was trading at $54.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MTH stock has increased by 85.6% and is now trading at $100.26.

ALLEGION (NYSE:ALLE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion last released its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.6. Allegion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALLEGION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion’s stock was trading at $114.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ALLE shares have decreased by 10.4% and is now trading at $102.88.

COUNTY BANCORP (NASDAQ:ICBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp last announced its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp has generated $2.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. County Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COUNTY BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp’s stock was trading at $20.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ICBK stock has decreased by 7.2% and is now trading at $19.13.