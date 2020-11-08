CALLON PETROLEUM (NYSE:CPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum last released its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum has generated $7.60 earnings per share over the last year. Callon Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CALLON PETROLEUM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum’s stock was trading at $0.6042 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CPE shares have increased by 833.5% and is now trading at $5.64.

PUBLIC STORAGE (NYSE:PSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Its revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has generated $10.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. Public Storage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PUBLIC STORAGE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage’s stock was trading at $220.44 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PSA shares have increased by 4.6% and is now trading at $230.66.

AMERICAN FINANCE TRUST (NASDAQ:AFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust last released its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.32. American Finance Trust has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year. American Finance Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN FINANCE TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust’s stock was trading at $8.52 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AFIN stock has decreased by 28.2% and is now trading at $6.12.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:MTD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The business earned $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Its revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has generated $22.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.5.

HOW HAS METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International’s stock was trading at $658.65 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MTD shares have increased by 67.6% and is now trading at $1,103.74.