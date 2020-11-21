CASPER SLEEP (NYSE:CSPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Casper Sleep has generated ($8.86) earnings per share over the last year. Casper Sleep has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CASPER SLEEP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep’s stock was trading at $6.58 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CSPR shares have decreased by 7.0% and is now trading at $6.12.

SPAR GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SGRP)

HOW HAS SPAR GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group’s stock was trading at $0.7510 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SGRP shares have increased by 18.5% and is now trading at $0.8898.

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) last posted its earnings results on August 18th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $437.06 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2. Formula Systems (1985) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985)’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985)’s stock was trading at $79.50 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, FORTY shares have increased by 3.1% and is now trading at $81.95.

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GEOS)

HOW HAS GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies’ stock was trading at $5.15 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GEOS stock has increased by 27.8% and is now trading at $6.58.