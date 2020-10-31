CEMEX SAB DE CV (NYSE:CX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CX)

Cemex SAB de CV last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.05. Cemex SAB de CV has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Cemex SAB de CV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CEMEX SAB DE CV’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CX)

Cemex SAB de CV’s stock was trading at $2.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CX shares have increased by 59.6% and is now trading at $4.15.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES (NASDAQ:HEES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. H&E Equipment Services has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. H&E Equipment Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services’ stock was trading at $17.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HEES shares have increased by 23.3% and is now trading at $21.04.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.62. The company earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Its revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has generated $6.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.8. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s stock was trading at $137.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DLR stock has increased by 5.3% and is now trading at $144.30.

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL (NYSE:SNDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Schneider National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SCHNEIDER NATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National’s stock was trading at $17.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SNDR shares have increased by 28.3% and is now trading at $22.06.

