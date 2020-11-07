THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (NYSE:EL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies last released its earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Its revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Estée Lauder Companies has generated $4.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.4. The Estée Lauder Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies’ stock was trading at $172.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EL stock has increased by 37.3% and is now trading at $236.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOX)

FOX last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. FOX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FOX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FOX)

FOX’s stock was trading at $27.52 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FOX stock has decreased by 4.2% and is now trading at $26.37.

GFL ENVIRONMENTAL (NYSE:GFL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. GFL Environmental has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GFL Environmental has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GFL ENVIRONMENTAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental’s stock was trading at $16.52 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GFL shares have increased by 30.0% and is now trading at $21.48.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE (NYSE:VMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare last issued its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Viemed Healthcare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF VIEMED HEALTHCARE? (NYSE:VMD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viemed Healthcare in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”