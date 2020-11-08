ENVESTNET (NYSE:ENV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. Its revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Envestnet has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year. Envestnet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENVESTNET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet’s stock was trading at $63.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ENV shares have increased by 22.4% and is now trading at $77.50.

XENCOR (NASDAQ:XNCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year. Xencor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS XENCOR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor’s stock was trading at $28.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, XNCR shares have increased by 34.7% and is now trading at $37.89.

MURPHY OIL (NYSE:MUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business earned $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Murphy Oil has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6. Murphy Oil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MURPHY OIL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil’s stock was trading at $7.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MUR stock has decreased by 6.1% and is now trading at $7.04.

AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AUTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Autolus Therapeutics has generated ($2.88) earnings per share over the last year. Autolus Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $6.77 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AUTL shares have increased by 61.7% and is now trading at $10.95.