EXELON (NYSE:EXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon last announced its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The business earned $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8.

HOW HAS EXELON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon’s stock was trading at $39.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EXC stock has increased by 8.2% and is now trading at $43.07.

EQUITABLE (NYSE:EQH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable last announced its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Equitable has generated $4.85 earnings per share over the last year. Equitable has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EQUITABLE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable’s stock was trading at $15.82 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EQH stock has increased by 45.3% and is now trading at $22.98.

CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC last announced its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Crescent Capital BDC has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Crescent Capital BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC’s stock was trading at $14.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CCAP stock has decreased by 0.8% and is now trading at $14.00.

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT (NASDAQ:CZR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. Caesars Entertainment has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment’s stock was trading at $9.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CZR shares have increased by 472.8% and is now trading at $56.13.