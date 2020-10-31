W. R. GRACE & CO. (NYSE:GRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.3. W. R. Grace & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS W. R. GRACE & CO.’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co.’s stock was trading at $46.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GRA shares have decreased by 6.8% and is now trading at $43.49.

ALERUS FINL CP (NYSE:ALRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALRS)

Alerus Finl Cp last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The company earned $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.48 million. Alerus Finl Cp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ALERUS FINL CP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ALRS)

Alerus Finl Cp’s stock was trading at $17.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ALRS stock has increased by 25.0% and is now trading at $21.51.

TELEFLEX (NYSE:TFX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business earned $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Its revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has generated $11.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.3. Teleflex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TELEFLEX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex’s stock was trading at $342.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TFX shares have decreased by 7.0% and is now trading at $318.23.

OPKO HEALTH (NASDAQ:OPK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPK)

Opko Health last released its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Opko Health has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year. Opko Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OPKO HEALTH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:OPK)

Opko Health’s stock was trading at $1.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OPK shares have increased by 108.3% and is now trading at $3.52.

