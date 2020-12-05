HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (NYSE:HPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s stock was trading at $10.57 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HPE shares have increased by 16.7% and is now trading at $12.34.

SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE (NASDAQ:SPWH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse last issued its earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sportsman’s Warehouse has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Sportsman’s Warehouse has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse’s stock was trading at $4.82 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SPWH stock has increased by 169.3% and is now trading at $12.98.

DULUTH (NASDAQ:DLTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth last issued its earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Duluth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DULUTH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth’s stock was trading at $5.73 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DLTH shares have increased by 107.0% and is now trading at $11.86.

CINCINNATI BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CNNB)

