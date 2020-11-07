JONES LANG LASALLE (NYSE:JLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. The company earned $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Its revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jones Lang LaSalle has generated $14.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Jones Lang LaSalle has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JONES LANG LASALLE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle’s stock was trading at $139.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JLL shares have decreased by 14.0% and is now trading at $119.84.

COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED (NASDAQ:COKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $3.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.0. Coca-Cola Consolidated has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s stock was trading at $206.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, COKE shares have increased by 17.2% and is now trading at $241.50.

STANTEC (NYSE:STN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STN)

Stantec last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $686.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. Stantec has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Stantec has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STANTEC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:STN)

Stantec’s stock was trading at $27.84 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STN stock has increased by 4.9% and is now trading at $29.21.

ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ACRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics has generated ($2.25) earnings per share over the last year. Aclaris Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $1.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ACRS stock has increased by 274.5% and is now trading at $3.97.