JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. (NYSE:JPM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. last announced its earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. Its revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has generated $10.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stock was trading at $95.96 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JPM shares have increased by 5.8% and is now trading at $101.51.

PACWEST BANCORP (NASDAQ:PACW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp last announced its earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. PacWest Bancorp has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year. PacWest Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PACWEST BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp’s stock was trading at $25.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PACW stock has decreased by 26.3% and is now trading at $18.57.

BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:BCLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics last released its earnings results on October 15th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $6.68 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BCLI shares have increased by 107.5% and is now trading at $13.86.

STATE STREET (NYSE:STT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STT)

State Street last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 16th, 2020. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. State Street has generated $6.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0.

HOW HAS STATE STREET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:STT)

State Street’s stock was trading at $54.19 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STT stock has increased by 22.9% and is now trading at $66.58.