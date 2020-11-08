LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA (NYSE:LOMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7.

HOW HAS LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s stock was trading at $4.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LOMA shares have decreased by 7.2% and is now trading at $4.54.

KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS (NYSE:KRP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners has generated $3.37 earnings per share over the last year. Kimbell Royalty Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stock was trading at $8.38 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KRP shares have decreased by 30.5% and is now trading at $5.82.

CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CALA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Calithera Biosciences has generated ($1.90) earnings per share over the last year. Calithera Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences’ stock was trading at $5.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CALA shares have decreased by 25.4% and is now trading at $3.90.

GP STRATEGIES (NYSE:GPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies last issued its earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company earned $106.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.92 million. GP Strategies has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. GP Strategies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GP STRATEGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies’ stock was trading at $7.82 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GPX shares have increased by 27.7% and is now trading at $9.99.