MEDIFAST (NYSE:MED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MED)

Medifast last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.42. The company earned $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. Its revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medifast has generated $5.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Medifast has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MEDIFAST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MED)

Medifast’s stock was trading at $70.44 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MED shares have increased by 139.1% and is now trading at $168.41.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC last released its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. TCG BDC has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. TCG BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TCG BDC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC’s stock was trading at $11.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CGBD shares have decreased by 17.8% and is now trading at $9.30.

FITBIT (NYSE:FIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FIT)

Fitbit last released its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. Fitbit has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year. Fitbit has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FITBIT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FIT)

Fitbit’s stock was trading at $6.24 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FIT shares have increased by 12.8% and is now trading at $7.04.

SANDRIDGE ENERGY (NYSE:SD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.56. SandRidge Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SandRidge Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SANDRIDGE ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy’s stock was trading at $1.13 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SD shares have increased by 97.3% and is now trading at $2.23.