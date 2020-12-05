MOGU EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MOGU)

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA (NYSE:RY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada last released its earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm earned $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Bank of Canada has generated $6.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Royal Bank of Canada has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ROYAL BANK OF CANADA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada’s stock was trading at $63.91 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RY stock has increased by 28.8% and is now trading at $82.30.

THE AZEK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AZEK)

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF THE AZEK? (NYSE:AZEK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The AZEK in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO last posted its earnings results on September 10th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $10.98 billion during the quarter. POSCO has generated $4.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7.

HOW HAS POSCO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO’s stock was trading at $36.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PKX shares have increased by 66.5% and is now trading at $61.12.