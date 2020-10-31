PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. – PETROBRAS (NYSE:PBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras last posted its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm earned $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. – PETROBRAS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ stock was trading at $6.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PBR stock has decreased by 3.2% and is now trading at $6.63.

MERIDIAN (NASDAQ:MRBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.80. Meridian has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Meridian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MERIDIAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian’s stock was trading at $17.10 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MRBK shares have increased by 2.8% and is now trading at $17.58.

FIREEYE (NASDAQ:FEYE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year. FireEye has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIREEYE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye’s stock was trading at $11.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FEYE shares have increased by 16.8% and is now trading at $13.84.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST (NASDAQ:FFNW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. First Financial Northwest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest’s stock was trading at $11.68 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FFNW shares have decreased by 15.2% and is now trading at $9.91.