PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:PFSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. PennyMac Financial Services has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.8.

HOW HAS PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services’ stock was trading at $34.68 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PFSI shares have increased by 58.2% and is now trading at $54.86.

PRIMO WATER (NYSE:PRMW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.21 million. Primo Water has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF PRIMO WATER? (NYSE:PRMW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Primo Water in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY (NYSE:USPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Physical Therapy has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.2. U.S. Physical Therapy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy’s stock was trading at $93.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, USPH stock has decreased by 1.8% and is now trading at $91.58.

STATE AUTO FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:STFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. State Auto Financial has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year. State Auto Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STATE AUTO FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial’s stock was trading at $24.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STFC stock has decreased by 49.8% and is now trading at $12.18.