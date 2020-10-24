KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS (NYSE:PHG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HDB)

Koninklijke Philips last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5. Koninklijke Philips has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:HDB)

Koninklijke Philips’ stock was trading at $37.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PHG shares have increased by 33.4% and is now trading at $50.10.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC (NYSE:TMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm earned $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has generated $12.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.0. Thermo Fisher Scientific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s stock was trading at $289.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TMO stock has increased by 65.9% and is now trading at $480.17.

DANAHER (NYSE:DHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher last released its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business earned $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.8. Danaher has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DANAHER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher’s stock was trading at $139.37 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DHR shares have increased by 66.9% and is now trading at $232.66.

DMC GLOBAL (NASDAQ:BOOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Dmc Global last released its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dmc Global has generated $3.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Dmc Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DMC GLOBAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Dmc Global’s stock was trading at $22.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BOOM stock has increased by 66.6% and is now trading at $37.41.