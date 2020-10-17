PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (NYSE:PNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm earned $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. PNC Financial Services Group has generated $11.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. PNC Financial Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group’s stock was trading at $101.94 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PNC shares have increased by 9.4% and is now trading at $111.48.

MARTEN TRANSPORT (NASDAQ:MRTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport last posted its earnings data on October 15th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Marten Transport has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Marten Transport has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARTEN TRANSPORT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport’s stock was trading at $12.4667 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MRTN shares have increased by 36.0% and is now trading at $16.96.

HDFC BANK (NYSE:HDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 18th, 2020. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2.

HOW HAS HDFC BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank’s stock was trading at $48.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HDB stock has increased by 15.7% and is now trading at $56.00.

ACME UNITED (NYSE:ACU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACU)

Acme United last issued its earnings results on July 17th, 2020. The reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $44.04 million during the quarter. Acme United has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2.

HOW OFTEN DOES ACME UNITED PAY DIVIDENDS? WHAT IS THE DIVIDEND YIELD FOR ACME UNITED? (NYSE:ACU)

Acme United announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.