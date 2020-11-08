REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA (NYSE:RGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Reinsurance Group of America has generated $13.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Reinsurance Group of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America’s stock was trading at $96.77 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RGA shares have increased by 10.4% and is now trading at $106.83.

HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL (NYSE:HASI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.9. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stock was trading at $31.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HASI shares have increased by 52.3% and is now trading at $47.21.

PRA GROUP (NASDAQ:PRAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. Its revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PRA Group has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. PRA Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PRA GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group’s stock was trading at $34.54 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PRAA stock has increased by 5.2% and is now trading at $36.32.

PETIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $266.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.20 million. PetIQ has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year. PetIQ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PETIQ’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ’s stock was trading at $22.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PETQ stock has increased by 14.3% and is now trading at $25.82.